Home Nation

Indian national carrying infant's dead body arrested in Nepal

The 22-year-old, who hails from Bihar, was arrested along with 580 grams of red sandalwood during a security check on a passenger bus that arrived in Kathmandu from Delhi on Saturday.

Published: 17th December 2023 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A 32-year-old Indian national was arrested in Nepal after the dead body of a newborn was recovered from his possession, police said on Sunday.

Harishchandra Kumar Sudi was arrested at a temple in Sarlahi district of Madhesh province during a security check, according to the police.

Police recovered the body of an infant, with the placenta still attached, from a plastic bag that Sudi, a resident of Bihar, was carrying.

The police initiated the necessary investigation, and the Indian national was taken into custody.

The body was sent to Provincial Hospital in Malangawa for postmortem.

In a separate incident, another Indian national, identified as Navauddin Chaudhary, was arrested on the outskirts of Kathmandu for possessing banned red sandalwood.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Bihar, was arrested along with 580 grams of red sandalwood during a security check on a passenger bus that arrived in Kathmandu from Delhi on Saturday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal dead body infant's body

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp