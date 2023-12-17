Parliament security breach: Delhi police reach Sagar Sharma’s family in Lucknow, seize his belongings

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As part of its investigation into the recent breach of Parliament’s security, a six-member team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrived in Lucknow on Sunday to interrogate the relatives and immediate family of Sagar Sharma, one of the accused.

The police are looking for the shoe seller from whom the accused had purchased specially modified shoes to conceal the canister of smoke.

As per the sources, the Special Cell officers of Delhi police descended upon Sharma's Alambagh residence in plain clothes and verified his background, and contacts from his family.

They also had the plan to identify the cobbler who helped Sharma in modifying the shoes to conceal the canister.

Initial plans to bring Sharma along for the Lucknow visit were scrapped due to "law and order concerns," according to police sources.

The sources also added that as per the ongoing investigation so far, Sharma's sports shoe was crucial evidence.

Officers had found a cavity created by cutting the inner sole, with an additional rubber sole affixed to the bottom to accommodate the canister while retaining the normal appearance of the shoes. The Delhi cops grilled Sharma's family at his residence.

They grilled his parents, and sister for around half an hour before seizing his belongings, including winter clothes and stationery items.

As per the sources, during the investigation, Sagar, currently in judicial custody in Delhi, connected through a video link and told the Delhi team that he had bought the shoes from "Sadana Footwear '' in Alambagh.

The team promptly visited the shop in Natkheda market and questioned owner Deepak Sadana. According to sources, Sharma purchased two pairs of Lancer shoes for Rs 699 each. The Delhi team also examined the shop's CCTV footage and took possession of the recording device.

