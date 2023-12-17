PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, calls it 'symbol of new India'

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: “Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the abilities of Indian designs, designers, materials, and concepts. This building is a symbol of New India’s capabilities and resolutions,” said PM Modi on December 17 while inaugurating the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), which is said to be the "world's largest office building" spanning over 67 lakh square feet of floor space.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "If anyone in the world mentions Diamond Bourses, the name of Surat and the name India will also come to mind. Surat Diamond Bourses exemplify the power of Indian design, designers, materials, and thoughts. This building is a symbol of New India’s capabilities and resolutions."

"I congratulate the Surat Diamond Burse, the diamond business, Surat, Gujarat, and the entire country. One more diamond is added to Surat's grandeur. The diamond is not small but the world's best. Even the biggest buildings of the world pale before the glint of this diamond," he added.

The PM also mentioned Surat’s connectivity with the Bullet Train Project and the ongoing work on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor which will strengthen rail connectivity of Surat to Northern and Eastern India. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also going to provide new opportunities to the business of Surat.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to take maximum advantage of the city’s modern connectivity and said, “If Surat moves forward, Gujarat will move forward. If Gujarat moves forward, then the country will move forward,” asserted Modi.

He added that his government will repeat in the third Lok Sabha election.

"As you are all aware, India's economic dominance has increased over the past ten years, moving it up from the tenth to the fifth rank in the globe." Modi has now guaranteed the nation that India will undoubtedly rank among the top three economies in the world during his third term in office.

“The administration has also established an objective for the next 25 years. We are working on all of them, whether they are 5 trillion dollars or 10 trillion dollars. We are also working hard to boost the country's exports to new highs. In such a situation, Surat's duty, particularly Surat's diamond sector, has grown exponentially,” he added.

Additionally, the PM unveiled the new terminal at Surat Airport, an international airport project with a total cost of Rs 353 crore. This terminal, designed with a blend of heritage aesthetics and sustainability features, is aimed at facilitating seamless trade and travel.

Situated in Khajod village near Surat city, SDB boasts the title of the world's largest office complex, spanning over 67 lakh square feet of floor space. It has surpassed the size of Pentagon, the US defense headquarters, which is spread across an area spanning 65 lakh square feet in Virginia.

The entire SDB megastructure comprises nine 15-storey towers, which house a total of around 4,700 offices. The project is part of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

AHMEDABAD: “Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the abilities of Indian designs, designers, materials, and concepts. This building is a symbol of New India’s capabilities and resolutions,” said PM Modi on December 17 while inaugurating the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), which is said to be the "world's largest office building" spanning over 67 lakh square feet of floor space. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "If anyone in the world mentions Diamond Bourses, the name of Surat and the name India will also come to mind. Surat Diamond Bourses exemplify the power of Indian design, designers, materials, and thoughts. This building is a symbol of New India’s capabilities and resolutions." "I congratulate the Surat Diamond Burse, the diamond business, Surat, Gujarat, and the entire country. One more diamond is added to Surat's grandeur. The diamond is not small but the world's best. Even the biggest buildings of the world pale before the glint of this diamond," he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PM also mentioned Surat’s connectivity with the Bullet Train Project and the ongoing work on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor which will strengthen rail connectivity of Surat to Northern and Eastern India. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also going to provide new opportunities to the business of Surat. The Prime Minister urged everyone to take maximum advantage of the city’s modern connectivity and said, “If Surat moves forward, Gujarat will move forward. If Gujarat moves forward, then the country will move forward,” asserted Modi. He added that his government will repeat in the third Lok Sabha election. "As you are all aware, India's economic dominance has increased over the past ten years, moving it up from the tenth to the fifth rank in the globe." Modi has now guaranteed the nation that India will undoubtedly rank among the top three economies in the world during his third term in office. “The administration has also established an objective for the next 25 years. We are working on all of them, whether they are 5 trillion dollars or 10 trillion dollars. We are also working hard to boost the country's exports to new highs. In such a situation, Surat's duty, particularly Surat's diamond sector, has grown exponentially,” he added. Additionally, the PM unveiled the new terminal at Surat Airport, an international airport project with a total cost of Rs 353 crore. This terminal, designed with a blend of heritage aesthetics and sustainability features, is aimed at facilitating seamless trade and travel. Situated in Khajod village near Surat city, SDB boasts the title of the world's largest office complex, spanning over 67 lakh square feet of floor space. It has surpassed the size of Pentagon, the US defense headquarters, which is spread across an area spanning 65 lakh square feet in Virginia. The entire SDB megastructure comprises nine 15-storey towers, which house a total of around 4,700 offices. The project is part of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp