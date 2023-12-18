CBI chargesheet: Former Bihar MLC Hulas Pandey resigns as LJP(R)'s parliamentary board chairman  

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former MLC Hulas Pandey on Monday resigned from the post of chairman of the parliamentary board of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheeted him in a sensational murder case of 2012 last week.

Pandey, considered close to LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan, however, said that he has falsely been implicated by the central agency in the killing of Brahmeshwar Singh Mukhiya, erstwhile chief of the private army, Ranvir Sena.

Mukhiya was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Katira under Ara town police station in Bhojpur district on June 1, 2012.

“My name appeared in the case after a gap of more than 11 years. This is part of a political conspiracy against me,” he added.

Pandey, known for his muscle power, however, said that he had no personal grudge against CBI but some officers in the agency have their vested interests.

“These officers may have been associated with rival political parties,” he said.

He added that he knew some of the people who may have played a significant role in dragging his name in the Brahmeshwar Mukhiya murder case but he would not like to make their name public for obvious reasons.

“I resigned from the post of party's parliamentary board chairman because I didn't want to defame the party and its top leaders. Raising questions over the CBI investigation, former MLC said how could he benefit from Ranvir Sena chief's murder,” he contended.

CBI on Friday submitted a supplementary chargesheet in the Brahmeshwar Singh Mukhiya murder case.

Earlier, the agency had announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh for giving concrete information about the killers of Ranvir Sena supremo.

Hulas Pandey is the brother of Sunil Pandey, also a former MLA. Sunil was thrashed by Mukhiya's supporters when the former visited the Katira-based residence of the Ranvir Sena supremo after the incident.

Mukhiya's murder had sparked off tension both in Bhojpur and Patna districts. The body of the slain Ranvir Sena chief was brought to Patna from Ara by road with hundreds of his supporters walking on foot and raising slogans against state machinery for its failure to check rising crime. The killing had resulted in public unrest, rioting, and vandalism en route to Patna from Ara town.

