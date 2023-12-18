Eight killed in pickup van, auto-rickshaw collision in Pune

By ANI

PUNE: In a tragic incident, eight people died in a road accident when a pickup van collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Kalyan Nashik highway in the Pune district on Sunday night.

A senior official from Pune Rural Police said, "8 people died in a road accident on Kalyan Nashik highway near Otur village in Junnar Taluka of Pune district.

The incident occurred last night after a collision took place between a pickup van and a passenger auto rickshaw on the highway."

The official further said that three passengers who were travelling in the autorickshaw died while five in the pick-up van also died on the spot. The police are conducting a probe.

Uttar Pradesh accident:

Four persons were killed and as many injured when their pick-up van was hit by a truck near a toll plaza here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said some people were travelling from Madhya Pradesh in a pick-up truck that was hit by a truck near Katehari toll plaza on Sunday night, killing four persons, including two minors.

The deceased has been identified as Aniruddha (2), Priyanka (28), Nancy (16) and Munni Devi (50), the police officer said, adding the injured have been taken to hospital.

"The truck is being identified and its driver will be arrested soon," the SP said.

