Future of INDIA bloc bright, will win Lok Sabha polls to oust PM Narendra Modi: Lalu

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence that he would form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Monday claimed that the opposition bloc 'INDIA' would oust the BJP from power by contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election together.

Before leaving for New Delhi to attend the 'INDIA' bloc' meeting scheduled on Tuesday, Lalu told media persons at Patna airport that the opposition parties would ensure the defeat of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He, however, parried a media query on the BJP's allegation that the bloc's fourth meeting would serve no purpose. Along with Lalu, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also left for New Delhi to attend the meeting.

“Everybody is coming to attend the meeting tomorrow. The alliance has a bright future. We will win the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We will definitely uproot the Narendra Modi government at the Centre,” he said in response to a query from journalists.

Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that everything will be discussed at the New Delhi meeting. “Different committees have already been formed and they are working in that direction. Everything can't be make public. We are doing whatever preparations are required for the elections,” he added.

When asked about the JD(U)'s demand to project Nitish Kumar as the PM candidate of the Opposition, Tejashwi said, “Everybody has his/her role in the 'INDIA' bloc. The main objective of all alliance partners is to oust those from power who have committee atrocities against the poor, Dalits, farmers, minorities and unempoyed youth.”

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also left for the national capital in the evening to attend the 'INDIA' bloc meeting. During the fourth meeting of the bloc, talks will be held on seat sharing, common minimum programme and fielding a common candidate against the NDA in each Lok Sabha constituency, sources said.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary alleged that Lalu had lost his political relevance.

“Lalu should know how many times he has faced defeats. What happened to 'INDIA' in recent assembly elections to five states? The JD (U) proved his involvement in the fodder scam and Congress ensured that Lalu languished in jail,” Choudhary remarked while obliquely referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tearing a copy of an ordinance on convicted MPs and MLAs in 2013 when the UPA was in power.

