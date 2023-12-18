PM running away from debate to avoid queries: Jairam Ramesh

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: Reacting sharply to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks on the security breach in Parliament, the Congress on Sunday said that he is running away from a debate on the issue in both the Houses of Parliament, fearing questions on the role of the BJP MP who facilitated entry to the attackers.

Since two men jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, the opposition parties have been up in arms demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in both Houses of Parliament. As many as 14 MPs have been suspended from Parliament for allegedly disrupting House proceedings.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13. He says probe is needed and not debate, and that such a probe is on,” he said, adding, “The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13.”.

While the PM urged the Opposition not to politicise the issue, Ramesh hinted at INDIA alliance’s firm resolve to extract a statement from Home Minister on the issue. “All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13 and how exactly it happened,” said Ramesh. The Opposition has also taken exception to the fact that the Home Minister and the PM are making statements on the “serious breach” on TV channels before making statements in Parliament.

