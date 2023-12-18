Record 92 Opposition MPs suspended from both houses of Parliament for causing disruptions

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: A total of 78 Opposition MPs -- 33 from the Lok Sabha and 45 from the Rajya Sabha -- were suspended on Monday for disrupting the proceedings of Parliament. This takes the total number of MPs suspended to 92. Last week, 13 opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha and one was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting the proceedings.

The Lok Sabha suspended 33 opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T R Baalu and Sougata Ray, from the House for displaying placards and raising slogans over the Parliament's security breach issue.

The opposition members disrupted the House's proceedings demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

While 30 members, including 10 from the DMK, nine from the Trinamool Congress, eight from the Congress and one each from IUML, JD(U) and RSP were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, three other Congress members were suspended pending a report of the Privileges Committee.

First, intruders attacked Parliament.

Then Modi Govt attacking Parliament & Democracy



All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs.



We have two simple and genuine demands -



1. The Union Home Minister should make a… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 18, 2023

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after the suspension of 33 members was announced.

Among those suspended on Monday were Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Amar Singh, Rajamohan Unnithan, Su.Thirunavukkarasar, K Muraleedharan, Anto Antony (all from Congress), Kalyan Banerjee, Aparupa Poddar, Prasun Banerjee, Sougata Ray, Satabdi Ray, Protima Mondal, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Asit Kumar Mal, Sunil Kumar Mondal (all from TMC), T R Baalu, A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, T Sumathy, K Navas Kani, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, C N Annadurai, S S Palanimanickam, G Selvam, S Ramalingam (all from DMK), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML), N K Premachandran (RSP) and Kaushalendra Kumar (JD-U).

Three Congress members -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- who had climbed on the speaker's podium and raised slogans, were suspended from the Lok Sabha pending report of the Privileges Committee on their unparliamentary behaviour.

As the Lok Sabha met at 3 pm, BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, named the 33 opposition members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi read out a motion suspending 30 members from the House for the remaining part of the Winter session.

Joshi also moved a separate motion referring the conduct of Jayakumar, Vasanth and Khaleque to the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha and suspending them pending submission of the report by the panel.

Meanwhile, as many as 45 opposition members in the Rajya Sabha were on Monday suspended from the House for unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair after they raised slogans over the Parliament security breach issue and disrupted proceedings.

MPs from like-minded parties protest on the stairs to the Parliament against the suspension of opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/VB9KacjMXG — Congress (@INCIndia) December 18, 2023

Among those suspended were Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav.

While 34 of the Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, 11 have been directed to stay away from the House pending an inquiry report on their conduct by the Committee of Privileges.

The members were suspended after the House adopted a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for suspension of 34 MPs for the remainder of the session and another one for referring cases of conduct of 11 other opposition MPs to the privileges committee.

The Committee has been asked to submit its report within three months and the 11 MPs will not be able to attend the proceedings of the House till then.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar first named the suspended members and then put the motion to vote, which was adopted by voice vote.

The opposition members were creating a din in the House while demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Lok Sabha and were raising slogans and disrupting proceedings of the House that saw repeated adjournments since morning.

The Winter session is slated to conclude on December 22.

Among the 34 suspended for the remainder of the session, 12 MPs are from the Congress.

The suspended members are Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, Amee Yajnik, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Shrimati Phulo Devi Netam, Shaktisinh Gohil, K.C. Venugopal, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala (all of Congress), while seven members are from the TMC - Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Santanu Sen, Mausam Noor, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam.

Others suspended for the winter session are M Shanmugam, N.R. Elango, Kanimozhi NVN Somu, R.Girirajan, Manoj Kumar Jha, Faiyaz Ahmad V. Sivadasan, Ram Nath Thakur, Aneel Prasad Hegde, Vandana Chavan, Ram Gopal Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, Jose K.Mani and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

The 11 opposition members whose names have been referred to the privilege committee are - Jebi Mather Hisham, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, G.C. Chandrashekhar, Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P, Mohamed Abdulla, John Brittasand A A Rahim.

The Winter session has witnessed uproar and repeated adjournments since the breach in Parliament security by two protesters who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ordered a high-level inquiry into the breach in Parliament security and urged members not to politicise the issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi made a statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha, but opposition members have been insisting on a statement from the Home Minister.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A total of 78 Opposition MPs -- 33 from the Lok Sabha and 45 from the Rajya Sabha -- were suspended on Monday for disrupting the proceedings of Parliament. This takes the total number of MPs suspended to 92. Last week, 13 opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha and one was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting the proceedings. The Lok Sabha suspended 33 opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T R Baalu and Sougata Ray, from the House for displaying placards and raising slogans over the Parliament's security breach issue. The opposition members disrupted the House's proceedings demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While 30 members, including 10 from the DMK, nine from the Trinamool Congress, eight from the Congress and one each from IUML, JD(U) and RSP were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, three other Congress members were suspended pending a report of the Privileges Committee. First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi Govt attacking Parliament & Democracy All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs. We have two simple and genuine demands - 1. The Union Home Minister should make a… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 18, 2023 The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after the suspension of 33 members was announced. Among those suspended on Monday were Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Amar Singh, Rajamohan Unnithan, Su.Thirunavukkarasar, K Muraleedharan, Anto Antony (all from Congress), Kalyan Banerjee, Aparupa Poddar, Prasun Banerjee, Sougata Ray, Satabdi Ray, Protima Mondal, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Asit Kumar Mal, Sunil Kumar Mondal (all from TMC), T R Baalu, A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, T Sumathy, K Navas Kani, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, C N Annadurai, S S Palanimanickam, G Selvam, S Ramalingam (all from DMK), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML), N K Premachandran (RSP) and Kaushalendra Kumar (JD-U). Three Congress members -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- who had climbed on the speaker's podium and raised slogans, were suspended from the Lok Sabha pending report of the Privileges Committee on their unparliamentary behaviour. As the Lok Sabha met at 3 pm, BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, named the 33 opposition members. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi read out a motion suspending 30 members from the House for the remaining part of the Winter session. Joshi also moved a separate motion referring the conduct of Jayakumar, Vasanth and Khaleque to the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha and suspending them pending submission of the report by the panel. Meanwhile, as many as 45 opposition members in the Rajya Sabha were on Monday suspended from the House for unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair after they raised slogans over the Parliament security breach issue and disrupted proceedings. MPs from like-minded parties protest on the stairs to the Parliament against the suspension of opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/VB9KacjMXG — Congress (@INCIndia) December 18, 2023 Among those suspended were Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav. While 34 of the Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, 11 have been directed to stay away from the House pending an inquiry report on their conduct by the Committee of Privileges. The members were suspended after the House adopted a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for suspension of 34 MPs for the remainder of the session and another one for referring cases of conduct of 11 other opposition MPs to the privileges committee. The Committee has been asked to submit its report within three months and the 11 MPs will not be able to attend the proceedings of the House till then. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar first named the suspended members and then put the motion to vote, which was adopted by voice vote. The opposition members were creating a din in the House while demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Lok Sabha and were raising slogans and disrupting proceedings of the House that saw repeated adjournments since morning. The Winter session is slated to conclude on December 22. Among the 34 suspended for the remainder of the session, 12 MPs are from the Congress. The suspended members are Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, Amee Yajnik, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Shrimati Phulo Devi Netam, Shaktisinh Gohil, K.C. Venugopal, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala (all of Congress), while seven members are from the TMC - Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Santanu Sen, Mausam Noor, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam. Others suspended for the winter session are M Shanmugam, N.R. Elango, Kanimozhi NVN Somu, R.Girirajan, Manoj Kumar Jha, Faiyaz Ahmad V. Sivadasan, Ram Nath Thakur, Aneel Prasad Hegde, Vandana Chavan, Ram Gopal Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, Jose K.Mani and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan. The 11 opposition members whose names have been referred to the privilege committee are - Jebi Mather Hisham, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, G.C. Chandrashekhar, Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P, Mohamed Abdulla, John Brittasand A A Rahim. The Winter session has witnessed uproar and repeated adjournments since the breach in Parliament security by two protesters who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ordered a high-level inquiry into the breach in Parliament security and urged members not to politicise the issue. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi made a statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha, but opposition members have been insisting on a statement from the Home Minister. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp