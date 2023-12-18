Steel magnate Jindal booked for rape in Mumbai, denies charge 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police has registered an FIR against steel baron and managing director of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal after a 30-year-old woman accused him of raping her. Jindal has denied the charge. The FIR was registered on December 13.

“Deny these false and baseless allegations, committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, will refrain from commenting further at this stage,” a statement from Jindal said.

The BKC police station in Mumbai said that based on the actress’ statements, the accused Sajjan Jindal was booked under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman intending to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The complaint doctor-turned-actress claimed that she visited Jindal at his office around 7 pm in January 2022, where he allegedly raped her in the penthouse at Bandra Kurla Complex and promised to marry her.

As per the FIR, Jindal told her not to shout because they were in his office building. She said despite her constant protests and refusals, Jindal forced himself on her. The complainant said when she approached the BKC police on February 16, 2023, the police barely scribbled down a rough statement. “They didn’t even give me a copy of the statement. No FIR was filed.

Finally, on December 5, 2023, I filed a writ petition against the police in the Bombay High Court. After the court order, the FIR was filed,” she said. She said she first met Jindal in October 2021 in Dubai when the two were in VIP box of a stadium, watching an IPL match. They later met at the wedding of MP Praful Patel’s son.

‘Cops didn’t file FIR’

The complainant said when she approached the BKC police on February 16, 2023, the police put down a rough statement and didn’t give any copy. No FIR was filed. After the actress filed a writ petition against the police in the Bombay HC, the FIR was filed

