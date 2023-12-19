As Covid cases surge, Union Health Minister to hold review meet on December 20

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid an uptick in the COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a review preparedness meeting of health facilities and services on Wednesday.

He will hold the review meeting virtually with health ministers and additional chief principal secretaries (health) of all states and union territories (UTs) and concerned officials of central ministries and departments, officials said Tuesday.

The Centre on Monday issued an advisory to states to monitor and keep a vigil as India has recorded an uptick in respiratory illness cases and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The advisory has also come as India detected its first case of the new JN.1 variant of the coronavirus in the country. The new variant is leading a surge in many countries, especially in the US, Singapore and China.

As cases are spiking in some southern states, especially Kerala, where one death was also reported, officials said the minister will review the response preparedness of health facilities and services given the recent upsurge in respiratory illnesses such as Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), including Covid, in a few states.

ALSO READ | As cases surge, Centre issues advisory to states to keep vigil on Covid-19 situation

He will also take stock of the status of availability of medical oxygen, hospital beds, ventilators, drugs, diagnostics and referral transport as well as that of ILI/SARI surveillance measures.

In an advisory on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said, "As the COVID-19 virus continues to circulate and its epidemiology behaviour gets settled in Indian weather conditions and circulation of other usual pathogens, it is of utmost importance that we maintain a state of constant vigil over the Covid situation, right up to the district levels.”

In a letter to states/UTs, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant highlighted the need for constant vigil over the COVID situation in the country."

ALSO READ | Kerala: 1,600 Covid cases, 10 deaths in 45 days, says Minister Veena George

He underlined that “due to consistent and collaborative actions between Centre and State Governments, we have been able to sustain the trajectory at sustainable low rates.” He also said that a few states/UTs like Kerala have reported a slight upsurge in COVID cases.

Some states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have already announced various steps to tackle the fresh outbreak. Karnataka has also made it mandatory for people over 60 and those with comorbidities to wear masks.

The states have also been asked to monitor and report district-wise ILI and SARI cases in all health facilities regularly, including in the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal, for detecting the early rising trend of cases.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 variant JN.1: Keep your guard up, says TAC member

States were advised to ensure adequate testing in all districts as per COVID-19 testing guidelines and maintain the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Amid an uptick in the COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a review preparedness meeting of health facilities and services on Wednesday. He will hold the review meeting virtually with health ministers and additional chief principal secretaries (health) of all states and union territories (UTs) and concerned officials of central ministries and departments, officials said Tuesday. The Centre on Monday issued an advisory to states to monitor and keep a vigil as India has recorded an uptick in respiratory illness cases and a spike in COVID-19 cases.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The advisory has also come as India detected its first case of the new JN.1 variant of the coronavirus in the country. The new variant is leading a surge in many countries, especially in the US, Singapore and China. As cases are spiking in some southern states, especially Kerala, where one death was also reported, officials said the minister will review the response preparedness of health facilities and services given the recent upsurge in respiratory illnesses such as Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), including Covid, in a few states. ALSO READ | As cases surge, Centre issues advisory to states to keep vigil on Covid-19 situation He will also take stock of the status of availability of medical oxygen, hospital beds, ventilators, drugs, diagnostics and referral transport as well as that of ILI/SARI surveillance measures. In an advisory on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said, "As the COVID-19 virus continues to circulate and its epidemiology behaviour gets settled in Indian weather conditions and circulation of other usual pathogens, it is of utmost importance that we maintain a state of constant vigil over the Covid situation, right up to the district levels.” In a letter to states/UTs, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant highlighted the need for constant vigil over the COVID situation in the country." ALSO READ | Kerala: 1,600 Covid cases, 10 deaths in 45 days, says Minister Veena George He underlined that “due to consistent and collaborative actions between Centre and State Governments, we have been able to sustain the trajectory at sustainable low rates.” He also said that a few states/UTs like Kerala have reported a slight upsurge in COVID cases. Some states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have already announced various steps to tackle the fresh outbreak. Karnataka has also made it mandatory for people over 60 and those with comorbidities to wear masks. The states have also been asked to monitor and report district-wise ILI and SARI cases in all health facilities regularly, including in the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal, for detecting the early rising trend of cases. ALSO READ | COVID-19 variant JN.1: Keep your guard up, says TAC member States were advised to ensure adequate testing in all districts as per COVID-19 testing guidelines and maintain the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp