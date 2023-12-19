Congress flays suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said it is truly ironical that the BJP MP "who helped the two intruders" gain entry to the Lok Sabha on December 13 continues to be an MP, while INDIA bloc MPs demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue have been suspended from Parliament.

In an unprecedented move, 78 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament on Monday, triggering a strong reaction from the Congress and other parties that accused the BJP government of trying to bulldoze key legislations in an "Opposition-less" Parliament.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It is truly ironical that the BJP MP who helped the 2 intruders gain entry to the Lok Sabha on December 13th continues to be a MP, while 93 INDIA MPs who demanded a statement from the HM on the role of this BJP MP have been suspended from both Houses." "Modi Hai to Yehi Hai!" he said.

As many as 33 members were suspended from the Lok Sabha followed by the Rajya Sabha where 45 leaders were suspended after the Opposition refused to budge on their demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the breach in Parliament security on December 13, when two protesters jumped into the lower house chamber and opened smoke cans.

Monday's action took the total number of opposition MPs suspended from both houses to 92 since last Thursday on the issue.

AAP member Sanjay Singh has been suspended as a Rajya Sabha member from July 24.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha suspended 13 members for the remaining part of the Winter Session for waving placards and disrupting proceedings over the Parliament security breach issue.

Trinamool member Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session for "unruly" behaviour.

