Posters project Nitish as next PM, JD(U) smells 'false flag' operation

By Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of a crucial meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi, posters pitching for projection of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate cropped up at various locations in the state capital on Tuesday.

It was not clear who had put up the posters.

JD (U) said these posters have not been erected by it, contending that some unknown person has done it.

These posters were also pulled down from various places as the party avoided creating any confusion on the opposition's PM face ahead of the 'INDIA' meeting.

INDIA block is seen as dulling the edge of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming nationwide polls. NDA leaders have tried to discredit the outfit by claiming that leaders of all the parties in the alliance want to be prime minister.

The message blazoned on the posters reads: “Agar Sach me jeet chahiye to phir ek nischaya chahiye, ek Nitish chahiye.” (If you really want victory, you need a resolve, one Nitish).

Bihar JD (U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said: “It is not known who erected the poster but still a political meaning can be derived from it. The Nitish government has fulfilled its promise by providing electricity and water to each household of the state through its resolve. 'INDIA', a front of anti-BJP parties, is an extension of Bihar's grand alliance. Nitish is considered as a synonym of resolve.

"We are not interested in the PM candidature and also any post but a resolve is needed to remove the fanatic forces from power.”

State JD (U) president Umesh Kushwaha said, “Nitish is a ‘sutradhar’of the opposition unity. Entire country is looking towards him with great expectations and faith and our leader is continuously trying to make ‘BJP-Mukt’ India. We will sit together and decide who will be next Prime Minister if INDIA musters majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.”

