Rajasthan Congress submits report on polls defeat, friction with central leadership

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In the aftermath of a significant setback in the recent assembly elections in Rajasthan, the State Congress has presented a preliminary report to the central leadership, shedding light on multiple factors contributing to the defeat.

The report claims that even as the Gehold-led government came up with excellent schemes and visions for the state the local leaders, MLAs and even ministers failed to highlight the schemes and fancy the voters of the state.

Meanwhile, disparities in opinion have surfaced between the state and central leadership, necessitating the initiation of a comprehensive study to dissect the complexities of the electoral outcome.

One of the primary reasons identified for the defeat revolves around the failure to effectively communicate government schemes to the public.

Despite the perceived merit of these initiatives, candidates in the assembly constituencies struggled to articulate their significance. Moreover, Mission-2030, a key electoral plank, failed to garner the expected support from voters.

Another key area highlighted in the report is the BJP's adept use of polarization strategies, emerging as a pivotal factor in Congress's electoral defeat. The divisive tactics employed by the opposition party played a substantial role in shaping the electoral narrative against Congress.

On seats with slim victory margins, the report underscores the shortcomings of local leaders who, despite their critical roles, failed to accurately gauge the political landscape. This lapse resulted in an inability to mobilize voters effectively, contributing to the overall electoral setback.

The party's inability to convey convincingly to voters that the potential change in government would lead to the discontinuation of crucial schemes is identified as a pivotal factor in the defeat.

Despite the positive reception of government initiatives, the failure to translate this into electoral support has been a notable shortcoming.

Key leaders and ministers within the Congress ranks were found wanting in their effectiveness against the BJP's campaign machinery. Their inability to counter the narrative and sway public opinion adversely impacted the electoral prospects of the party.

The report also sheds light on the failure of prominent leaders to extend their influence beyond their immediate constituencies. This lack of broader appeal, particularly within their communities, proved detrimental to the party's overall performance.

A fortnight after the ruling Congress lost the Rajasthan elections, the state unit of the party has come up with a report listing out the reasons why the party has lost. Most independent observers and the media believe that the defeat was mainly due to the rift between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and the poor distribution of tickets, especially the decision to grant tickets to most of the sitting MLAs.

Even the internal party surveys had shown that the majority of MLAs faced huge anti-incumbency, but the party did not deny them tickets fearing a rebellion.

As a result, the majority of sitting MLAs faced defeat and 17 out of 25 ministers of the Gehlot government lost their seats in the elections. But this report by the state Congress strangely makes no mention of these factors.

In a meeting of the Congress high command after the election results on 9 December in Delhi to review the party’s poor performance in the Rajasthan Assembly elections many leaders blame the decision to repeat most of the sitting MLAs as the main reason for the party's defeat in the state.

With disagreements apparent between the state and central leadership on the reasons behind the defeat, a detailed study has been initiated. Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara has confirmed the submission of the preliminary report to the high command.

The comprehensive analysis aims to unearth the root causes of the defeat, providing valuable insights for future strategic planning as the party seeks to navigate the complex political landscape.

