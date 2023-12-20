Cause for concern: Over 14L drug addicts in Jammu & Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: There are over 14.09 lakh drug addicts in Jammu and Kashmir using different forms of drugs ranging from alcohol to cocaine to Hallucinogens, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has revealed.

In response to a question by National Conference MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi whether there are nearly 10 lakh drug addicts in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of Social (Mos) for Social Justice and Empowerment informed the Lok Sabha in the written reply that as per the national survey on extent and pattern of substance use in India conducted by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment through National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC), AIIMS during 2018, there are estimated over 14.09 lakh people (in age group of 10-75) using various psychoactive substances J&K.

While giving the break-up of drug users, the minister revealed about 4,20,000 people consume alcohol, 1,40,000 cannabis, 5,40,000 opioids, 1,70,000 sedatives, 1,35,000 inhalants, 2,000 Amphetamines Type Stimulants and 1,000 each use cocaine and hallucinogens.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a surge in drug abuse in the last few years and civil society groups, religious groups and political parties have expressed concern over the growing drug abuse in the region and urged the authorities to take concrete and solid steps to prevent people from falling prey to drug abuse. The Mos for Social Justice and Empowerment said the ministry Ministry supports setting up of Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in government hospitals, which is being implemented through NDDTC, AIIMS, New Delhi.

“As per information provided by National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, 19 ATFs have been sanctioned for Jammu and Kashmir,” the reply read. It stated the Social Justice and Empowerment is setting up District De-addiction Centres in gap districts of the country (where no Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IRCA), Outreach and Drop in Centre (ODIC) and Community based Peer led Intervention (CPLI) is being supported by the Ministry) including in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Presently, 5 DDACs in J&K have been approved by the Ministry. It has also approved setting up of three treatment centres in the gap districts of Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi. Besides, the Ministry is supporting one IRCA, three ODICs and two CPLIs in Jammu and Kashmir,” it further added. According to a study by the Psychiatry Department of Government Medical College Srinagar, about 33,000 syringes are used to inject heroin by drug abusers in Kashmir every day and on an average a single drug abuser spends Rs 88,183 every month on substance abuse.

In the wake of the surge in drug abuse, religious leaders, politicians and civil society have asked the government to take concrete measures to prevent youth from falling into drug abuse. The administration has directed all 10 Deputy Commissions (DCs) of Kashmir to do colour coding of the villages in their districts according to the number of individuals involved in substance use. The villages would be labelled as green, yellow and red depending upon the severity of drug abuse in the hamlets.

