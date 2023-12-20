Home Nation

Dismayed over humiliation of vice president in Parliament complex: President Murmu

The president's remarks come a day after TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest against the suspension of some Members of Parliament.

Published: 20th December 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was dismayed at how Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was "humiliated" in the Parliament complex, Elected representatives, she said, were free to express themselves but it should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy.

The president's remarks come a day after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the suspension of some Members of Parliament (MPs).

"I was dismayed to see how our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the People of India expect them to uphold it," Murmu said in a post on X.

As many as 49 more opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs facing action in both Houses of Parliament to 141.

Droupadi Murmu Jagdeep Dhankhar Parliament Protest Parliament security breach Kalyan Banerjee

