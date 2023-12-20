Home Nation

HC orders speedy trial of 32-year-old Gyanvapi case, sets 6-month deadline

The bench held that the suits filed by the Hindu side are maintainable and not barred by the Places of Worship Act 1991. 

Published: 20th December 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi mosque.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered speedy trial of the 32-year-old case seeking the restoration of a temple on the disputed site in Varanasi, where the Gyanvapi mosque now stands as it dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the maintainability of the 1991 suits filed by Hindu plaintiffs. 

The bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal dismissed five petitions related to the maintainability of the suit and also against a survey of the mosque premises, filed over the years by the mosque management committee and the Uttar Pradesh Central Sunni Waqf Board. The bench held that the suits filed by the Hindu side are maintainable and not barred by the Places of Worship Act 1991. 

In the order, Justice Agarwal said that the Gyanvapi mosque premises could have either a Muslim character or a Hindu character and the same cannot be decided at the stage of framing issues. Calling for speedy trial, the HC said: “As the suit affects two major communities, we direct the trail court to decide the suit expeditiously in six months. No unnecessary adjournment shall be granted to any of the parties.”

The HC had on December 8, 2023 reserved its order on all petitions of the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of the batch of title suits pending before a Varanasi court seeking restoration of the temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gyanvapi mosque Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp