2001 kidnapping case: UP court grants 20 days to police for seizure of Amarmani's properties

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The MP/MLA court in Basti, eastern Uttar Pradesh, has granted the district police an additional 20 days to seize the assets of former minister Amarmani Tripathi, who has been declared a 'proclaimed offender' in a 2001 kidnapping case.

Originally, on December 2, the court had declared Amarmani a 'proclaimed offender' and ordered the attachment of his property related to the abduction of businessman Dharmraj Gupta’s son in 2001.

The court had instructed the district police to appear by December 20 for the attachment of properties. However, on Wednesday, the court extended the deadline to January 10, 2024, for the property attachment.

Earlier, on November 16, the court had summoned Amarmani to appear, but he failed to comply. In response, the court directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Basti to form a special team to ensure Amarmani’s presence at the next hearing on December 20. The case stems from the 2001 abduction of Rahul Madhesia, son of Dharmraj, who was later recovered by the Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow.

Despite a non-bailable warrant, Amarmani had been avoiding court appearances. Recently, his lawyers informed the court that he was unwell and undergoing treatment at his Gorakhpur residence. In response, the court directed the Gorakhpur chief medical officer (CMO) to form a medical board, which found Amarmani suffering from depression. However, the court ruled that his medical condition did not exempt him from physical appearance, emphasizing that he must be present in court.

Amarmani and his wife, Madhumani, were imprisoned in 2007 for their involvement in the 2003 Madhumita murder case.

They were released on August 25, 2023, under the Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration and Reforms provisions. In addition to Amarmani, two associates, Nainish and Shivam Kumar, were declared absconders in the kidnapping case.

