Coast Guard to get 6 patrol vessels worth Rs 1,600 cr

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai for procurement of six next generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard. “The contract was made under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) (Indigenously designed, developed and manufactured) category at a total cost of Rs 1,614.89 crore. Out of the six vessels being procured, four would replace the existing aging offshore petrol vessels and the other two would augment the Indian Coast Guard fleet,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The acquisition of these patrol vessels is aimed at boosting the Indian Coast Guard’s capability and reinforcing the government’s focus on maritime security, the statement said. These modern and high-tech ships will play a critical role “in enhancing surveillance, law enforcement, search and rescue, maritime pollution response, and other capabilities such as humanitarian assistance by the Indian Coast Guard,” according to the ministry.

Informing about the high-tech advanced features and equipment, the defence ministry said that “these 115m offshore patrol vessels would be equipped with multi-purpose drones, Artificial Intelligence capability, and wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy, enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the coast guard to face new age multidimensional challenges.”

These multi-role vessels will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by MDL and is expected to be delivered in 66 months. The contract achieves the objectives of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ to boost the nation’s indigenous ship-building capability, bolstering maritime economic activities and fostering the growth of ancillary industries, especially the MSME sector. The project will also generate employment opportunities and expertise development in the country.

The Indian Coast Guard came into being in February 1977 with a fleet strength of just seven ships for surveillance in the Indian waters and 2.01 million square kilometres of Exclusive Economic Zone. At present, it comprises 184 surface ships. The Indian Coast Guard is an auxiliary service for Maritime Law Enforcement, undertaking ‘safety and protection’ tasks in Indian waters.

