PM Modi meets JDS leader Deve Gowda, discuss seat sharing

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS Delegation, Led by HD Devegowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also the vital proposals in New Delhi on Thursday.

The primary agenda of the meeting was the discussion of seat sharing for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, marking the first visit of JDS leaders to PM Modi since allying with the BJP.

Prominent JDS leaders, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former Minister HD Revanna, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, and Shravanabelagola MLA CN Balakrishna, accompanied HD Devegowda during the meeting.

According to sources close to the JDS leaders, discussions revolved around evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of the alliance, as well as analyzing caste equations that could impact the elections.

HD Kumaraswamy reportedly assured PM Modi of his commitment to involve local leaders and workers, making sincere efforts to secure victory in all parliamentary constituencies in the state.

During the meeting, Devegowda presented a memorandum to the Prime Minister, urging a special relief package for coconut growers who have been severely affected by drought in the state. The discussions underscored the strategic planning and cooperation between the JDS and BJP as they navigate the complex landscape of electoral politics in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections.



