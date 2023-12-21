Home Nation

PM Modi meets JDS leader Deve Gowda, discuss seat sharing

The primary agenda of the meeting was the discussion of seat sharing for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, marking the first visit of JDS leaders to PM Modi since allying with the BJP.

Published: 21st December 2023 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

JDS Supremo HD Devegowda meet PM Modi along with sons HD Kumaraswamy. HD Revanna and grand son Prajwal Revanna in New Delhi on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS Delegation, Led by HD Devegowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also the vital proposals in New Delhi on Thursday.

The primary agenda of the meeting was the discussion of seat sharing for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, marking the first visit of JDS leaders to PM Modi since allying with the BJP.

Prominent JDS leaders, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former Minister HD Revanna, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, and Shravanabelagola MLA CN Balakrishna, accompanied HD Devegowda during the meeting.

According to sources close to the JDS leaders, discussions revolved around evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of the alliance, as well as analyzing caste equations that could impact the elections.

HD Kumaraswamy reportedly assured PM Modi of his commitment to involve local leaders and workers, making sincere efforts to secure victory in all parliamentary constituencies in the state.

During the meeting, Devegowda presented a memorandum to the Prime Minister, urging a special relief package for coconut growers who have been severely affected by drought in the state. The discussions underscored the strategic planning and cooperation between the JDS and BJP as they navigate the complex landscape of electoral politics in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS Devegowda 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp