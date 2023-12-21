Rahul Gandhi's pickpocket remark on PM: Delhi HC asks EC to take apt action within 8 weeks

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take appropriate action, under law and statute, within eight weeks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'pickpocket' during a public speech.

This order of the Delhi HC seemed to be a major setback for Gandhi, who is already fighting many legal battles across the country.

The Delhi High Court asked the ECI to take action against Gandhi in 8 weeks after hearing a plea filed by a lawyer, Bharat Nagar.

The petitioner, Nagar told the HC that Gandhi made a speech allegedly on November 22 levelling heinous and very very serious allegations against individuals holding "highest governmental positions", including the Prime Minister and referred to him as a "pick-pocket".

"These kinds of allegations are not acceptable and this court should take strict action against Gandhi. He is a senior leader of Congress Party," the petition said.

He had moved the HC seeking strict action against Gandhi for his various public comments, including when he called PM Modi 'Panauti' (a person who brings ill omen).

During the hearing today, a bench of the Delhi High Court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan made it clear that the alleged statements are "not in good taste". It also noted in the record that the ECI had issued a notice to Gandhi, after thoroughly considering the gravity of the matter as allegedly commented upon by the Prime Minister of India.

The HC asked the EC to take action against Gandhi after keeping in view the fact that the deadline for filing his reply is over and no reply has been received by the EC so far.

Thereby the court today directed the EC to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible preferably within 8 weeks.

The court noted in its order today that the notice was sent by the ECI to Gandhi on November 23, and the poll panel itself said it would take appropriate action in the matter against Gandhi.

