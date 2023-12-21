Home Nation

Supplementary provisions of Rs 26,000 crore proved to be unnecessary: CAG report in Maha assembly

Published: 21st December 2023

Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Comptroller and Auditor General of India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report tabled in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday said that supplementary provisions of Rs 26,214.03 crore obtained during the year proved unnecessary.

The actual expenditure was Rs 1,97,603.11 crore against the provisions of Rs 2,41,614 crore, it said.

"An avoidable extra provision in an estimate is as much a budgetary irregularity as an excess in the sanctioned expenditure. Supplementary provisions aggregating Rs 26,214.03 crore obtained in 38 cases (Rs 10 crore or more in each case) during the year proved unnecessary as the actual expenditure (Rs 1,97,603.11 crore) did not come up to the level of the original provision (Rs 2,41,614.91 crore)," the report said.

CAG report Maharashtra Assembly

