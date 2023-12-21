Home Nation

Three more opposition MPs suspended from Parliament, total reaches 146

Congress members DK Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath became the latest victims of the recent Parliament suspensions.

Published: 21st December 2023 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the remainder of the Winter session for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of members of the lower House against whom such action has been taken to 100.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for the suspension of D K Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath.

"This House having taken serious note of misconduct of Deepak Baij, D K Suresh, Nakul Nath in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair through display of placards, entering into the Well of the House. may be suspended from the House for the remaining session," Joshi said.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had warned the three MPs against protesting in the House.

As the House met this morning, opposition MPs continued their protest against the suspension of a large number of MPs from the House and demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach issue and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Opposition MPs could be heard raising slogans as the Question Hour was taken up.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had brought casteism to Parliament after the Vice President had slammed a TMC leader's mimicry of him and called it an insult to his background as a farmer and Jat.

INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar Friday against the suspension of MPs and nationwide protests will also be held in all district headquarters against the government's "immoral and illegal" behaviour of this government. He also alleged that the government doesn't want the House to function.

