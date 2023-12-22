Aircel-Maxis case: HC asks Chidambaram to reply to CBI's plea challenging order to supply un-relied upon documents

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from Congress leader and former Union Minister of Finance, P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case after hearing an appeal filed by the CBI challenging a trial court’s order directing the agency to supply un-relied upon documents to them.

CBI, which is one of the probe agencies, along with the ED, in the Aircel-Maxis case, told the HC that the trial court had committed a mistake by directing it (CBI) to supply all un-relied upon documents to the accused persons.

The CBI further said that investigating agencies, for prosecution and arrest against any accused persons may not rely on all the documents they have confiscated during the probe resulting in the documents getting bifurcated into “relied” and “un-relied” categories.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to Chidambarams after hearing the CBI’s petition granted them one week time to file their replies, and fixed the matter for further hearing next year.

The two probe agencies -- CBI and ED -- have accused P Chidambaram of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture. The agencies also charge sheeted Karti in the case, to which the father and son duo vehemently denied the charges and claimed innocence in the case. They have been charged under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED had filed the first charge sheet in the case against Karti; and also after getting more evidence against him, a supplementary charge sheet was filed against him.

As per the ED, it said the charge sheet is based on evidence it gathered against Karti in the form of e-mail communications retrieved from the seized digital devices from Karti and his associates.

