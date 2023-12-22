CISF to take full charge of Parliament security

Rajesh Kumar Thakur Bala Chauhan and Firoz Rozinda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU/BAGALKOT: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the country’s airports and other vital establishments, will soon take over the security of the Parliament building complex. Sources said the CISF will conduct a comprehensive survey of the entire complex from Friday to assess the security measures in place.

The CISF will be in charge of access control to the new and old Parliament complex. Entry will be subject to frisking and screening with hand-held detectors, and personal belongings will be checked through X-ray machines. Sources said shoes, heavy jackets, and belts may also be scanned. Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done by Delhi Police.

“The plan is to ensure 100% security to both the new and old Parliament complexes and all other subsidiary buildings through a comprehensive security cover by the CISF, which will also have the existing elements of Parliament Security Service, the Delhi Police, and the Parliament Duty Group of the CRPF,” said a source.

Trained CISF commandos will be deployed for frisking and spotting suspects. Meanwhile, Delhi Police sleuths have detained a software engineer from Karnataka’s Bagalkot for questioning in the December 13 Parliament breach case. Sai Krishna Jagali, 30, son of a retired DySP, is a friend of D Manoranjan, one of the accused. His name was found in Manoranjan’s diary.

Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy said Sai Krishna was picked up from his house in Bagalkot on Wednesday night. He has not been arrested so far. On Thursday, a Delhi court extended the police custody of the four accused — Manoranjan, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad — till January 5.

