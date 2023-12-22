FBI offers USD 10,000 for information about Indian female student missing from New Jersey since 2019

By PTI

NEW YORK: The FBI is offering a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information about a 29-year-old female student from India who went missing from New Jersey over four years ago.

Mayushi Bhagat was last seen leaving her apartment in Jersey City on the evening of April 29, 2019, wearing 'colourful pyjama pants and a black T-shirt.'

Her family reported her missing to police on May 1, 2019.

The FBI Newark Field Office and the Jersey City Police Department are seeking the public's help in solving Bhagat's disappearance.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information leading to her location or recovery.

In July last year, the FBI added Bhagat to its list of "Missing Persons" and sought assistance from the public to help with information about her.

Born in India in July 1994, Bhagat was in the US on a student visa and was studying at the New York Institute of Technology.

According to a statement by the FBI here, she speaks English, Hindi and Urdu and detectives say she has friends in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

The FBI said that anyone with information about Bhagat, her whereabouts or her disappearance, should call FBI Newark or the Jersey City Police Department.

"They could receive a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information leading to her location or recovery," the statement issued last week said. Bhagat is described as 5'10 with black hair and brown eyes.

She came to the United States in 2016 on an F1 student visa.

The FBI has put Bhagat's 'Missing Person' poster on the 'Most Wanted' page of its website under the list of Kidnappings/Missing Persons.

