Lok Sabha polls: BJP set to raise pitch on CAA, UCC

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by the popular response to the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya and the passage of the three controversial bills related to criminal justice, the BJP is likely to go ahead with the CAA, Uniform Civil Code, and measures linked to population control for the Lok Sabha polls due early next year.

The buzz is that the saffron party is crafting a strategy to bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Act into its main agenda for the general election after consultations with experts. Party sources say the UCC is the most potent subject after the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of Ram temple that can draw the people’s trust along with the Modi model of governance.

“The UCC after its implementation in Uttarakhand anytime soon will kill two birds with one stone – first it will create a sense of ‘one rule and one nation’ among Indians, and second, it will end the politics of appeasement upon which most Opposition parties rely for garnering poll support,” remarked a senior BJP functionary.

He said BJP-ruled states, including the three where BJP registered resounding victories in recent polls, will follow the Uttarakhand UCC model. The BJP is also banking on the passage of three criminal justice bills, which were passed in the LS on Wednesday by a voice vote in the absence of 97 suspended Opposition MPs.

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita seeking to replace IPC, the Bharatiya Sakshya (second) Bill, 2023 replacing the Indian Evidence Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Sureksh -- are supposed to add one more feather in the cap of the Modi government for taking strong decisions.

The party also sees population control measures as a key agenda for the 2024 polls. In some BJP-ruled states like Assam and Gujarat, population control measures have already been initiated. “These states have not witnessed rejection of these measures,” said a party source. “In Assam, for instance, couples having more than two children don’t get many benefits of government schemes,” remarked a senior BJP leader.

On CAA, MoS Home Ajay K Mishra has said these rules are being considered ahead of the 2024 polls. Under the CAA, non-Muslims who have arrived in India from other countries before 2015 may get the benefits of citizenship.

At present, the Modi government has empowered district magistrates in 31 districts of 9 states to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parasis and Christians coming to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

1,414 people given Indian citizenship

An MHA report for 2021-22 says 1,414 foreigners have arrived in India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh belonging to minority communities. They were given Indian citizenship by registration under the Citizenship Act.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by the popular response to the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya and the passage of the three controversial bills related to criminal justice, the BJP is likely to go ahead with the CAA, Uniform Civil Code, and measures linked to population control for the Lok Sabha polls due early next year. The buzz is that the saffron party is crafting a strategy to bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Act into its main agenda for the general election after consultations with experts. Party sources say the UCC is the most potent subject after the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of Ram temple that can draw the people’s trust along with the Modi model of governance. “The UCC after its implementation in Uttarakhand anytime soon will kill two birds with one stone – first it will create a sense of ‘one rule and one nation’ among Indians, and second, it will end the politics of appeasement upon which most Opposition parties rely for garnering poll support,” remarked a senior BJP functionary.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said BJP-ruled states, including the three where BJP registered resounding victories in recent polls, will follow the Uttarakhand UCC model. The BJP is also banking on the passage of three criminal justice bills, which were passed in the LS on Wednesday by a voice vote in the absence of 97 suspended Opposition MPs. The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita seeking to replace IPC, the Bharatiya Sakshya (second) Bill, 2023 replacing the Indian Evidence Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Sureksh -- are supposed to add one more feather in the cap of the Modi government for taking strong decisions. The party also sees population control measures as a key agenda for the 2024 polls. In some BJP-ruled states like Assam and Gujarat, population control measures have already been initiated. “These states have not witnessed rejection of these measures,” said a party source. “In Assam, for instance, couples having more than two children don’t get many benefits of government schemes,” remarked a senior BJP leader. On CAA, MoS Home Ajay K Mishra has said these rules are being considered ahead of the 2024 polls. Under the CAA, non-Muslims who have arrived in India from other countries before 2015 may get the benefits of citizenship. At present, the Modi government has empowered district magistrates in 31 districts of 9 states to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parasis and Christians coming to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan under the Citizenship Act, 1955. 1,414 people given Indian citizenship An MHA report for 2021-22 says 1,414 foreigners have arrived in India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh belonging to minority communities. They were given Indian citizenship by registration under the Citizenship Act. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp