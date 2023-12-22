Home Nation

US temples to organize week-long celebrations of Ram Mandir inauguration

Every participating temple will receive a certificate of participation and 'Prasad' from Shree Ram Janam Bhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Published: 22nd December 2023 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Mandir digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square.

Ram Mandir digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Temples across the US are preparing week-long celebrations in North America to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 next year, a top official representing these temples has said.

"It's our fortune and blessings to us that we are part of this phenomenon and the temple of our dreams is getting materialized after centuries of wait and struggle. Everyone's emotions in the US and Canada are very high. Shraddha (devotion) is built up and everyone is eagerly waiting to receive Bhagwan Shri Ram in his mandir," Tejal Shah from the Hindu Mandirs Empowerment Council (HMEC) told PTI on Monday.

Hindu Mandirs Empowerment Council (HMEC) is the apex body of more than 1,100 Hindu Temples in the United States.

The week-long celebrations across small and big temples in North America, she said, will kick off on January 15 and culminate in the live telecast of the Ram Temple inauguration from Ayodhya, she said.

The Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22.

Given the response so far, they expect thousands of Hindus to watch the inauguration ceremony, said Shah who has been heading the Hindu Mandirs Empowerment Council (HMEC).

"At the end of the event we will take a Sankalpa," she said.

"For us, it will be the 21st of January night 11 pm Eastern time. So we will all join virtually on that night to celebrate Bhagwan Shree Ram's pran pratishta," she said.

So far several dozen temples have signed up for the curtain raiser event on January 15 for the Shri Ram Naam Sankirtan chanting by priests across North America.

"More than half of the temples have signed up for the main events on January 21-22. Every week we see 100 plus mandirs registering for the events," she added.

The January 15 event, she said, would begin with the chanting of Ram Nam Sankirtan by priests.

Ram Nam Sankirtan is the chanting of 108 names of Lord Rama used in Valmiki Ramayana.

It will be followed by Bhajan recitation by renowned artist Vinod Krushnan from Atlanta who will be singing some popular new Bhajan of Lord Rama, she said.

On January 21, plans are afoot to lighten up the temples, live watching of the inauguration at these temples, and blowing of conch shells and distribution of prasadams.

Every participating temple will receive a certificate of participation and 'Prasad' from Shree Ram Janam Bhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Shah said.

"We have created an exhibit, 'Ramayana Around the World' in commemoration of Pran Pratistha and the inauguration of the mandir at Shree Ram Janmaboomi in Ayodhya.

"This 26-poster exhibit shows the importance of Shree Ram and Ramayana in countries around the world," she said, adding that the exhibit is available for display at the mandirs and local community centres.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AyodhyaRam MandirHindu Mandirs Empowerment CouncilHMEC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp