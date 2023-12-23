13 unaccompanied minors among the more than 300 Indian passengers held in France

By AFP

Vatry, France: Thirteen unaccompanied minors are among the more than 300 Indian passengers of a Nicaragua-bound plane held in France over suspected human trafficking, authorities told AFP on Saturday.

The plane has been held at Vatry airport, 150 kilometres (95 miles) east of Paris, since arriving from Dubai on Thursday following an anonymous tip-off that it was carrying potential victims of human trafficking.

The civilian protection unit of the Marne department said the Airbus jet was carrying 13 unaccompanied minors as well as accompanied minors with ages ranging from 21 months to 17 years.

French authorities have not yet confirmed the passenger details.

The 303 passengers of the flight operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines were still in the airport's entrance hall on Saturday morning, an AFP reporter saw.

Tarpaulin covered the entrance hall's glass exterior and nearby administrative buildings, while police and gendarmes prevented access.

Continue to work with French Gov for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport, 150 km East of Paris, & for early resolution of the situation.



Embassy consular staff stationed there.



Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend. — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) December 23, 2023

Two passengers were in custody on Friday as part of the investigation.

The Indian Embassy in Paris said Saturday that it was working for "a rapid resolution of the situation", posting on X that "consular officials are on site".

Liliana Bakayoko, a lawyer for the airline, said all crew members had been questioned and allowed to leave.

A source close to the inquiry told AFP that some of the Indian passengers were likely workers in the United Arab Emirates who may have sought to go to Nicaragua on their way to the United States or Canada.

Authorities said they have installed camp beds and portable toilets at the airport and are providing meals for the passengers as the inquiry continues.

According to the Flightradar tracking site, Legend Airlines has a fleet of just four aircraft, and its unmarked Airbus jet remained immobilised on the Vatry tarmac on Saturday.

Legend "has operated only a few flights on this route, always for the same client" that is not based in Europe, the airline said in a statement.

It added that it would join any suit as a plaintiff if prosecutors open a case on trafficking charges.

