Home Nation

France grounds Nicaragua-bound aircraft with 303 Indians on board

France’s national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation, French media reports said.

Published: 23rd December 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A civil protection vehicle parked outside the Vatry airport, where a plane carrying 303 Indian passengers is grounded on the tarmac since December 21, due to 'suspicions of human trafficking'. (AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an eerie coincidence, on the day Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki — which deals with human trafficking — released in theatres the world over, French authorities grounded a plane carrying 303 Indians over suspected human trafficking. 

The Nicaragua-bound aircraft, operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, had taken off from Dubai and landed in Vatry airport for a technical stopover when police intervened following an anonymous tipoff. 

France’s national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation, French media reports said. According to a source, the passengers may have been trying to cross over to the US or Canada illegally after landing in Nicaragua’s capital Managua.

“French authorities informed us of a plane with 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers,” the Indian mission in Paris said in a statement. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dunki human trafficking Legend Airlines Nicaragua JUNALCO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp