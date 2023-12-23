France grounds Nicaragua-bound aircraft with 303 Indians on board

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an eerie coincidence, on the day Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki — which deals with human trafficking — released in theatres the world over, French authorities grounded a plane carrying 303 Indians over suspected human trafficking.

The Nicaragua-bound aircraft, operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, had taken off from Dubai and landed in Vatry airport for a technical stopover when police intervened following an anonymous tipoff.

France’s national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation, French media reports said. According to a source, the passengers may have been trying to cross over to the US or Canada illegally after landing in Nicaragua’s capital Managua.

“French authorities informed us of a plane with 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers,” the Indian mission in Paris said in a statement.

