INDIA bloc leaders hit the streets to ‘save democracy’

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In their first joint protest outside Parliament, several senior leaders of the INDIA bloc launched a broadside against the BJP government for the recent suspension of 146 Opposition MPs from both Houses, accusing it of strangulating parliamentary democracy.

The leaders who attended the protest at Jantar Mantar, under the ‘Save Democracy’ banner included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, RJD’s Manoj Jha, and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva. Parallelly, the INDIA bloc partners held protests in several state capitals, including Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram and Patna.

The call for a protest against the suspensions was made at the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc early this week. As many as 100 MPs from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha were suspended during the winter session of Parliament for demanding a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the security breach on December 13.

Speaking at the meeting, Rahul alleged that during the Parliament security breach, those who call themselves patriots ran away when smoke emanated from the canisters. “The issue is how did they enter Parliament. How could they bring gas canisters inside Parliament? They could have brought in something else,” he said.

Rahul linked the incident to the spiraling unemployment rate in the country. “There is tremendous unemployment. That is why the youngsters jumped inside Parliament House,” he said adding that by shunting out 150 MPs, the government has shut the voice of 60% of the people of India.” “These 150 MPs are not just people but the voice of the people of India as every MP comes to Parliament with the votes of lakhs of people,” Rahul said.

Kharge said the INDIA bloc has come together as democracy is under threat. “When everyone unites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to do anything. The more you try to crush us, the more we will rise. We are fighting unitedly to save the country and democracy,” he said.

Pawar said the bloc is ready to pay whatever price is necessary to save democracy. “Today, farmers are going on the path of suicide; youngsters working in factories are not even getting proper wages. We will have to take responsibility and work hard to remove the forces attacking democracy,” he said. Tiruchi Siva accused the BJP government of attempting to destabilise the country’s federal and secular structures.

Maharashtra seat talks

After the joint opposition protest at Jantar Mantar, Rahul drove with Sharad Pawar to the latter’s 6, Janpath residence. They are learnt to have had initial talks on seat sharing within Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi that comprises Uddhav’s Sena, Cong and NCP. Pawar is said to be interested in expanding the Aghadi to include smaller parties

