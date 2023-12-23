Major infiltration bid foiled along IB in Jammu; one terrorist killed

By PTI

JAMMU: A terrorist was killed as security forces guarding the International Border (IB) thwarted an infiltration attempt here early Saturday, officials said.

The operation happened when a group of four heavily armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in the Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said.

They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell.

However, the body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAMMU: A terrorist was killed as security forces guarding the International Border (IB) thwarted an infiltration attempt here early Saturday, officials said. The operation happened when a group of four heavily armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in the Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said. They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp