Home Nation

Major infiltration bid foiled along IB in Jammu; one terrorist killed

The operation happened when a group of four heavily armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in the Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours.

Published: 23rd December 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: A terrorist was killed as security forces guarding the International Border (IB) thwarted an infiltration attempt here early Saturday, officials said.

The operation happened when a group of four heavily armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in the Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said.

They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell.

However, the body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu & Kashmir terrorist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp