Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for assaulting his wife

Vaibhav Kwatra, the brother-in-law of Vivek Bindra, admitted his sister to a private hospital in Delhi, where she is undergoing treatment.

Published: 23rd December 2023

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra. (Photo | Vivek Bindra Instagram)

By IANS

NOIDA: Popular motivational speaker and social media influencer Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife in Noida, police said.

A video of the incident is also going viral on social media. Bindra has 21.4 million followers on YouTube.

As per the FIR which has been lodged by Bindra’s brother-in-law in Noida sector 126 police station, Vivek Bindra was married to Yanika on November 6, 2023. Vivek Bindra lives with his family in Supernova Apartment in Noida Sector 94.

According to the FIR, on December 7, 2023, Vivek Bindra was arguing with his mother Prabha about something late at night. When his wife intervened in the case, he assaulted his wife and threw her out of the house.

Vaibhav Kwatra, the brother-in-law of Vivek Bindra, admitted his sister to a private hospital in Delhi, where she is undergoing treatment.

Police officials said that action would be taken after the investigation. Some videos related to this case are also going viral on social media. In one of these videos, Vivek Bindra is seen pushing and dragging his wife outside at the gate of the society.

Reportedly, this is the second marriage of Vivek Bindra.

