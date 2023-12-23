Sharp decline in migratory bird population

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The recent maiden bird race in Indore, India’s cleanest city has raised alarm bells about the drastic decline in the population of migratory birds arriving in the city’s forest areas and urban wetlands in winter.

Bird Racing is an activity where groups of birders collectively engage in bird watching across various spots in a city. Originating from Mumbai in 2005, Bird Races are now held annually in 12 to 14 cities including Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

On December 17, Indore joined the nation’s bird race map with its maiden event, which saw 54 participants divided into 14 teams conducting bird surveys from 7 am to 11 am. The surveying of the bird population took place in 13 forest areas, wetlands, and grasslands in and around the city, including the Sirpur Wetland, Kajligarh Fort, Machal/Krishnapura Lake, Ralamandal, Residency, Mhow, Bilawali Talab, Talawali Chanda, and Yeshwant Sagar.

The maiden Indore Bird Racing observed 172 bird species, with Chouhan Khedi Talab recording the highest at 83 species. Rare birds spotted included the Ferruginous Duck, Sarus Crane, Pin Tailed Snipe, Green Sandpiper, Crested Serpent Eagle, and the Barn Owl.

However, this event also highlighted an alarming trend: the declining arrivals of many migratory birds from the cold nations of the Eurasian region, including Russia, neighbouring erstwhile USSR nations, and Mongolia. “Migratory birds such as the waders, ducks, and raptors (eagles, harriers, buzzards) are showing a constant decline,” said noted bird expert and event coordinator Ajay Gadikar.

“Even the numbers of the commonly found migratory Brahmney shelduck, also known as the Ruddy shelduck, have deteriorated drastically. We used to spot 20 pairs at Sirpur this season, which has now declined to just one during the Bird Racing,” Gadikar added.

