Bengal governor sacks Jadavpur University interim vice-chancellor over ‘unauthorised’ convocation

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday removed the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, Budhhadeb Sau, a day before the university is scheduled to hold its annual convocation.

“The decision to continue as the acting VC of the university is for the sake of the students of the institution,” said Sau.

The governor’s decision came after the university authorities decided to go ahead with its annual convocation event on December 24 after getting permission from the state higher education department, despite objections raised by the governor, the ex-officio chancellor of all state-run universities.

“The authorisation given to Prof Budhhadeb Sau as per order number CU/WB/22/23 dated August 17, 2023, to exercise the powers and perform duties of the office of the vice-chancellor, is withdrawn. The order will take immediate effect,” stated the letter signed by Bose.

A Raj Bhavan official said the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, has said that the public money incurred on this unauthorised convocation would be recovered from the salary of the VC and others responsible. “The governor is seeking legal opinion on this,” he added.

The state higher education department, last week, granted permission to university authorities to hold meetings of the executive council and the court to discuss issues related to organising the convocation, clearing the path for the annual convocation but not the honorary degree event on December 24.

“The executive council meeting was held on December 18 and modalities of the convocation were discussed. The university authorities requested the higher education department to grant funds for organising the convocation,” said an official of the university.

The problem surfaced when the governor, as a chancellor, refused to allow the authorities to hold the court meeting to ratify decisions to go ahead with the convocation.

Sau said he received two letters, one from the governor and the other from the state government. “I put both the letters before the University’s court which asked me to continue,” he said.

JU does not have a full-term VC. It is being helmed by Sau, a professor at the university who has been entrusted by the governor, in his capacity as chancellor of JU, to discharge the duties of VC.

