India logs 656 new Covid cases

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620).

Published: 24th December 2023 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine, Vaccine, COVID-19 shot

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 656 Covid infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,333 with one new death reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,545, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

covid-19 infections

