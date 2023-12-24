Three police constables booked for raping woman in Rajasthan's Alwar

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three police constables have been booked for raping an 18-year-old woman for more than a year in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma told PTI that the woman gave a complaint against the three policemen to him on Saturday evening.

She also claimed that the accused threatened to implicate her brother in a false case if she reported the matter, the officer said.

The policemen have been called back from their places of posting and attached to the Police Lines, the officials said.

They said that a case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376-D (gang rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Raini police station.

One of the accused was posted at the Raini police station, one at the office of Rajgarh Circle Officer and another at the Malakheda police station.

The Raini police station falls under the Rajgarh Circle.

In her complaint, she stated she was raped by them for more than a year, the SP said. The victim had come to the SP Office along with her mother.

On provisions of the POCSO Act being invoked against the accused, Sharma said when she was first raped in November last year, she was a minor.

He said after he got the complaint, it was immediately sent to the Raini police station and FIR was registered on Saturday night.

"After the FIR was registered, all the three constables were shunted to the Police Lines so that investigation into the case is not affected," the SP said and added that no arrests have been made yet.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: Three police constables have been booked for raping an 18-year-old woman for more than a year in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma told PTI that the woman gave a complaint against the three policemen to him on Saturday evening. She also claimed that the accused threatened to implicate her brother in a false case if she reported the matter, the officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The policemen have been called back from their places of posting and attached to the Police Lines, the officials said. They said that a case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376-D (gang rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Raini police station. One of the accused was posted at the Raini police station, one at the office of Rajgarh Circle Officer and another at the Malakheda police station. The Raini police station falls under the Rajgarh Circle. In her complaint, she stated she was raped by them for more than a year, the SP said. The victim had come to the SP Office along with her mother. On provisions of the POCSO Act being invoked against the accused, Sharma said when she was first raped in November last year, she was a minor. He said after he got the complaint, it was immediately sent to the Raini police station and FIR was registered on Saturday night. "After the FIR was registered, all the three constables were shunted to the Police Lines so that investigation into the case is not affected," the SP said and added that no arrests have been made yet. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp