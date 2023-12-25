Home Nation

1 lakh join Gita chant, PM says good for harmony

In his message, Modi described the Hindu scripture as a practical guide providing a path to lead a meaningful life.

BJP supporters, devotees at Bhagwad Gita recitation event in Kolkata on Sunday|pti

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Extending his best wishes to the Gita recitation event by one lakh participants in Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his belief that the recitation by a huge gathering from diverse backgrounds will not only enhance social harmony but also infuse energy into nation’s development journey.

Though the organisers of the event, Lokhho Konthe Gitapatha Committee, an association of several organisations, claimed that the Prime Minister would be present at the mega programme but Modi skipped the invitation.

“I am positive that the recitation of Srimad Bhagavad Gita by such a huge gathering of people who have come together from different walks of life will not only boost social harmony but will also infuse energy into our nation’s development journey,” Modi said in his message to the organisers.

In his message, Modi described the Hindu scripture as a practical guide providing a path to lead a meaningful life. “It also serves as a handbook to navigate through the challenges of life,” he said. The Prime Minister highlighted India’s cultural heritage as a blend of lofty traditions, profound knowledge and philosophical-wisdom. “Inclusivity, cultural diversity and harmony are our inherent strengths. Whether it is Jana Bhakti, Karma or any other path, the Gita offers multiple different but eventually connected paths to attain progress,” he mentioned in the message.

Modi concluded his message by expressing his optimism about the period until 2047, describing it as an opportunity to fulfil the vision of building a strong, developed and inclusive Bharat through collective efforts. Sharing Modi’s message on his official social media account, BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar emphasised the unwavering support received from the Prime Minister as encouraging and heartwarming for all. The Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata’s prime seat to organise protest programmes, echoed when about 1 lakh people chanted verses from Gita. 

Adorned in traditional attires, people from various age groups and social status congregated at the iconic venue.  Though the event was said to be an apolitical one, but many found it was organised to spred BJP’s Hindutva rhetoric as the organisers have connections with the saffron camp’s ideological wings. Many said the event was organised days before the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the hands of Modi ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

