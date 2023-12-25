Home Nation

COVID-19: India records 628 fresh cases, active caseload at 4,054

The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours.

Published: 25th December 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 01:19 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded a single-day rise of 628 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload jumped to 4,054, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. Beed records three new cases of coronavirus.

The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,50,09,248 (4.50 crore). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,71,860 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 percent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent. According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered.

