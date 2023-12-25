Home Nation

India proudly acknowledges Christian community's contribution: PM Modi

Modi recalled his old, intimate and warm relations with Christians, and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived.

Published: 25th December 2023 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Christian community on Monday for its role in giving direction to the society and a sense of service, and said the country proudly acknowledges this.

In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence here on Christmas, Modi recalled his old, intimate and warm relations with Christians, and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived.

The institutions run by the community in the health and education sectors continue to make big contributions across the country, he said.

Modi said Jesus Christ's life message was centred on compassion and service and he worked for an inclusive society where justice was for all.

These values are serving as a "guiding light" in his government's development journey, the prime minister said and also noted that the Upanishads considered the fount of Hindi philosophy, also focused on realising the absolute truth like the Bible.

People can focus on their shared values and heritage to move forward, and the spirit of cooperation and coordination, coupled with the spirit of "sabka prayas", can take the country to a new height, Modi said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ModiChristmasChristian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp