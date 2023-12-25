Home Nation

Maharashtra Assembly ousts convicted Congress MLA  over Rs 125 cr bank fraud

Maharashtra state legislature secretary Jitendra Bhole issued the notifications disqualifying Congress MLA Sunil Kedar.

Published: 25th December 2023

Former minister and Congress MLA Sunil Kedar

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Following the conviction by the Nagpur Special magistrate court, the Maharashtra state legislature disqualified former minister and Congress MLA Sunil Kedar on Saturday in connection with Rs 125 crore financial irregularities in Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB) in 2002

Maharashtra state legislature secretary Jitendra Bhole issued the notifications disqualifying Congress MLA Sunil Kedar. As per the provisions in Article 191 (1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of People’s Act. The action was taken after Nagpur police informed the legislature about the conviction.

“Now, therefore, in accordance with sub-clause (a)of clause (3) of article 190 of the Constitution of India, the seat of Shri Kedar, has become vacant from the date of his conviction, i.e. 22nd December 2023,” the notification said.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londe Patil said when it comes to disqualifying BJP MLA, the ruling party uses all loopholes of the law and protects their elected representatives even though they are convicted by the court. He said the law should be equal for everyone, but there are different sets of law, one for the ruling establishment while another for the Oppositions and people who are raising their dissent against the establishment. 

“We do respect the court decisions against Kedar in the 22 years old case, but why so much hurry to disqualify him? If BJP MLAs and MPs are found guilty by the court in a case, they are given ample opportunity to appeal the court ruling and the ruling party also makes all efforts to save these convicted elected representatives. The laws are brazenly misused by the ruling party to cut the opposition in size,” Patil said. 

