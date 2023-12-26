276 Indians to return, 23 seeking asylum ‘decide’ to stay back in France

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four days after 303 passengers (299 Indian and 4 Nepalese) were grounded in Vatry, France, on suspicion of being trafficked, 276 are returning to India, while 23 have sought asylum. The same aircraft that was taking them to Nicargua, Legend Airlines, will fly them to Mumbai with a brief stopover in Fujirah.

“There are 276 passengers on board the aircraft returning to Mumbai as 23 have stayed back, seeking asylum. The other passengers voluntarily returned to India. Out of the total number of passengers (303) that were grounded, four are from Nepal. While two passengers have been detained by the French authorities as they want to investigate them further,’’ said a source.

There were 11 unaccompanied minors. The age group of minors ranged from 21 months to 17 years, the source said. The two detained passengers are being interrogated for their role in human trafficking. In France, human trafficking can lead to up to 20 years of imprisonment.

“We thank the French government and Vatry airport for a quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home, besides their hospitality. Also, for working closely with the Indian embassy team, present throughout the site to ensure welfare and smooth and safe return.

We thank the agencies in India too,’’ said the Indian Embassy in France. The investigation in France was carried out with the help of translators. Media was kept away from the airport and tarpaulin was used to cover the façade. The passengers were provided beds, food and toilet facilities.

It is learnt that the take-off from Vatry got delayed after some passengers sought asylum. While some demanded that they should be flown to Nicaragua as per the original plan. “There was a lot of confusion as to how many passengers would eventually leave for India. The departure got delayed,’’ according to Liliana Bakayoko, lawyer for the Romania-based airline.

