Lucknow Diary: PM to have roadshow in Ayodhya

As a precursor to the big consecration day in Ayodhya on January 22 next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a mini trip to the temple town on December 30 to launch the international airport, renovated railway station, and lay the foundation stone for projects worth `3,000 crore. The highlight of the visit, apart from his public meeting, is a roadshow the PM will hold in the town, covering 15 km. “After the public meeting near the airport, the PM will travel from the airport to the railway station, which will be in the form of a roadshow. Arrangements are being made to welcome him,” says a senior official.

Pande, ‘a dyed in the wool’ Congman

The newly-appointed Congress general secretary in charge for UP is a low-key but a very old party loyalist. Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Pandey, who replaced Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress in charge of UP hails from Nagpur. The 65-year-old started his political career with the NSUI and rose through the ranks. He is known as an organisation man and has served as the in charge of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Besides, he has worked closely with Digvijaya Singh and Madhusudan Mistry when they were looking after the party’s affairs in UP.

BSP maintains its exclusion in INDIA

Although the elections to five state assemblies are now long over, the INDIA block is yet to take shape in UP. Despite Mayawati’s denial, the biggest question still remains: whether BSP will be part of the grand opposition alliance. The BSP supremo has been asserting that she would do it alone as her party always remains on the losing side in an alliance, however, her cryptic remark recently has made the analysts take notice. “INDIA bloc parties should be cautious while making remarks about BSP as one never knows who will need them in the post-poll scenario,” she said. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said, “BSP cannot be included in the alliance by force.”

