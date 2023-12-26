Plane with 300 Indians grounded in France over human trafficking lands in Mumbai

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: A plane carrying more than 300 passengers, mostly Indians, grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking, landed in Mumbai in the early hours of December 26, three days after it was detained by French authorities over suspected human trafficking, a source said.

The aircraft, an Airbus A340, landed in Mumbai shortly after 4 a.m., the official said. It had taken off from Vatry airport near Paris around 2:30 p.m. local time.

The Nicaragua-bound flight that had taken off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates with 303 passengers was grounded at Vatry airport, 150 kilometres east of Paris, on Thursday over suspected "human trafficking".

The aircraft, an Airbus A340, landed in Mumbai

shortly after 4 am | PTI

On Sunday, four French judges questioned the detained passengers.

The hearings were conducted as part of the investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor's office on the suspicion of human trafficking. According to the French media, some of the passengers spoke Hindi and others Tamil.

After authorising the plane to leave, the French judges on Sunday chose to cancel the hearings of the passengers due to irregularities in the procedure. The plane includes 11 unaccompanied minors.

Two passengers in custody since Friday had their detention extended on Saturday evening for up to 48 hours, according to French prosecutors.

(With inputs from PTI)

