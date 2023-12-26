Home Nation

Plane with 300 Indians grounded in France over human trafficking lands in Mumbai

The aircraft, an Airbus A340, landed in Mumbai shortly after 4 a.m., the official said. It had taken off from Vatry airport near Paris around 2:30 p.m. local time.

Published: 26th December 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers of a charter plane, which was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking, arrive in Mumbai | PTI

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: A plane carrying more than 300 passengers, mostly Indians, grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking, landed in Mumbai in the early hours of December 26, three days after it was detained by French authorities over suspected human trafficking, a source said.

The aircraft, an Airbus A340, landed in Mumbai shortly after 4 a.m., the official said. It had taken off from Vatry airport near Paris around 2:30 p.m. local time.

The Nicaragua-bound flight that had taken off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates with 303 passengers was grounded at Vatry airport, 150 kilometres east of Paris, on Thursday over suspected "human trafficking".

 The aircraft, an Airbus A340, landed in Mumbai
shortly after 4 am | PTI

On Sunday, four French judges questioned the detained passengers.

The hearings were conducted as part of the investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor's office on the suspicion of human trafficking. According to the French media, some of the passengers spoke Hindi and others Tamil.

After authorising the plane to leave, the French judges on Sunday chose to cancel the hearings of the passengers due to irregularities in the procedure. The plane includes 11 unaccompanied minors.

Two passengers in custody since Friday had their detention extended on Saturday evening for up to 48 hours, according to French prosecutors.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
France human trafficking Mumbai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp