PM praises role of Christians in healthcare, edu

Lauding their services in social sectors, Modi also requested the community to work towards making earth a better planet for future generations.

Published: 26th December 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Christian community members during Christmas celebrations in New Delhi on Monday | pti

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the contribution of the Christian community in the nation building, saying that it has always been at the forefront to serve the poor and the deprived. The Prime Minister was hosting eminent members of the community at his residence on the occasion of Christmas.

Quoting a verse from the Holy Bible, the Prime Minister said,”Whatever gift God has given should be utilized to serve others”. Gandhi ji had himself said that the Non-Cooperation Movement was conceived under the patronage of Sushil Kumar Rudra- principal of St Stephen’s College during the freedom struggle, the PM said.

“Even today, institutions of the Christian community are making a huge contribution in important areas like education and healthcare”, he said, and urged those associated with education and healthcare to educate the people on the issues.

Lauding their services in social sectors, Modi also requested the community to work towards making earth a better planet for future generations. “There is a tradition of giving gifts on Christmas. Let us take this opportunity to consider how we can gift a better planet to future generations.

Sustainability is the need of today’s time and living a sustainable lifestyles the central message of Mission LiFE,” the prime minister asserted. He also said that Mission LiFE is now an international movement being led by India inspiring pro-planet people to adopt pro-planet lifestyle.

The prime minister also called upon them to promote the concept of ‘vocal for local’ by becoming ambassadors of goods made in India as part of service to the nation. “With the success of mantra of Vocal for Local, employment and self-employment of lakhs of small entrepreneurs of the country is linked. That is way I would like to request that they continue to receive guidance from you all to become more vocal for local Christian co munity,” Modi urged.

Recalling his meeting the Holy Pope, Modi said that he discussed several issues, including climate change and global brotherhood, with him. He said Jesus lived the values of compassion and service and worked to create a society in which justice to all prevails. On the occasion, some Christian members also spoke and praised several initiatives of the Modi government.

