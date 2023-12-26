Witch-hunt: Tribal woman burnt alive 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A woman in Assam was allegedly brunt alive by a group of persons that suspected her to be a witch. The victim, an Adivasi woman identified as Sangita Kapi, was a mother of three children.

The incident occurred at a village in northern Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday evening. The police arrested six persons, all of them residents of the same village, in connection with the incident.

Ram Kapi, husband of the deceased said the assailants swooped down on his house while his wife was cooking. “They branded her as a witch and beat her up. I requested them to not beat her and come in the morning. I was also beaten up,” Kapi said.

“As my three children were crying on seeing us being beaten up, I went out taking them along to drop them at the house of my brother who lives nearby. When I returned, I saw my house on fire,” Kapi further alleged. A team of police said they were probing the case.

