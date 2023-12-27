8 governors from Russia to be at Vibrant Gujarat meet

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Eight governors from Russia will participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, scheduled from January 10 to 12 in Gandhinagar. Russia is one of the 25 nations that have agreed to be partner countries for the summit.

“The Russian governors will arrive in Delhi on January 8 and then head to Gandhinagar to attend the summit. India and Russia are strategic partners, and bilateral relations between the two nations have been on the rise despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” stated a source.

Rushikesh Patel, minister of health and family welfare of Gujarat, said, “There are 25 countries that have consented to participate as partners in the upcoming summit, with 21 providing written consent and four, including Russia, granting verbal acceptance.”

He added that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit will offer participants the opportunity to explore investment possibilities in various sectors, with the state aiming to attract investments worth Rs 3.37 lakh crore. With robust bilateral trade reaching $49.36 billion in 2022-23 and 161.22 per cent increase in trade in the first six months of the current fiscal, the two nations have set a bilateral investment target of $50 billion by 2025.

Meanwhile, on December 4, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov had met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar to discuss strengthening cooperation with the state.

