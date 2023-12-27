India-Russia leadership summit likely to resume in 2024, says Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Russia are likely to resume leadership level talks in 2024, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that for the last two years, the India-Russia leadership summit has not been held, due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in 2022 and due to PM Modi’s diplomatic engagements and India’s G20 Presidency this year.

"India-Russia relations reflect geopolitical realities, strategic convergence and mutual benefit. We signed a Protocol on Consultations for 2024-28," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met for the seventh time this year.

"I learned this is our seventh meeting, part of it is of course the G20, the SCO, the ASEAN, BRICS formats have today allowed many more and many regular contacts. And our leaders, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin, have also been in frequent contact," Jaishankar added.

As strategic partners, Jaishankar in his interaction with Lavrov discussed the international situation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Gaza, Afghanistan, Central Asia, G20, BRICS and SCO.

"Russia supports Indian aspirations of becoming a permanent member of UNSC along with representatives from Latin America and Africa. Russia and India ties are based on mutual respect, not subject to political fluctuations," said Lavrov.

"What has clearly come out after our talks is that India-Russia relations remain very steady, very strong. They are based on our strategic convergence, on our geopolitical interests, and because they are mutually beneficial. We spent a lot of time discussing political cooperation with regard to various international issues, including international organisations, BRICS, of which Russia will be the President," said Jaishankar.

India and Russia also discussed cooperation over the Russian Far East. India is expecting a delegation from the Far East to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

The two ministers also agreed that the negotiations between India and the Eurasian Economic Union for a free trade agreement will be resumed in the second half of January this year.

"We also spoke about connectivity from western India through the International North-South Transport Corridor. Also, connectivity from eastern India, from Chennai to Vladivostok and the polar route. We discussed various related areas where India's polar capabilities could be enhanced in collaboration with Russia," Jaishankar added.

India is also hopeful of receiving more tourists from Russia. Flights between the two nations have increased from 52 to 64 and could increase further.

ALSO READ | Jaishankar, Russian Deputy PM sign agreement on Kudankulam nuclear power project

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: India and Russia are likely to resume leadership level talks in 2024, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow on Wednesday. It may be recalled that for the last two years, the India-Russia leadership summit has not been held, due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in 2022 and due to PM Modi’s diplomatic engagements and India’s G20 Presidency this year. "India-Russia relations reflect geopolitical realities, strategic convergence and mutual benefit. We signed a Protocol on Consultations for 2024-28," said Jaishankar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met for the seventh time this year. "I learned this is our seventh meeting, part of it is of course the G20, the SCO, the ASEAN, BRICS formats have today allowed many more and many regular contacts. And our leaders, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin, have also been in frequent contact," Jaishankar added. As strategic partners, Jaishankar in his interaction with Lavrov discussed the international situation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Gaza, Afghanistan, Central Asia, G20, BRICS and SCO. "Russia supports Indian aspirations of becoming a permanent member of UNSC along with representatives from Latin America and Africa. Russia and India ties are based on mutual respect, not subject to political fluctuations," said Lavrov. "What has clearly come out after our talks is that India-Russia relations remain very steady, very strong. They are based on our strategic convergence, on our geopolitical interests, and because they are mutually beneficial. We spent a lot of time discussing political cooperation with regard to various international issues, including international organisations, BRICS, of which Russia will be the President," said Jaishankar. India and Russia also discussed cooperation over the Russian Far East. India is expecting a delegation from the Far East to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. The two ministers also agreed that the negotiations between India and the Eurasian Economic Union for a free trade agreement will be resumed in the second half of January this year. "We also spoke about connectivity from western India through the International North-South Transport Corridor. Also, connectivity from eastern India, from Chennai to Vladivostok and the polar route. We discussed various related areas where India's polar capabilities could be enhanced in collaboration with Russia," Jaishankar added. India is also hopeful of receiving more tourists from Russia. Flights between the two nations have increased from 52 to 64 and could increase further. ALSO READ | Jaishankar, Russian Deputy PM sign agreement on Kudankulam nuclear power project Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp