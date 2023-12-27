Maharashtra sops: Shinde government allocates Rs 10L for each madrasa

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Maharashtra government has decided to modernize madrasas in the state by allocating Rs 10 lakh to each madrasa and introducing science and math as mandatory subjects. The government on Tuesday issued a resolution saying as per PM Modi, the modernization of madrasas was an important task. As a part of it, the state minority department has undertaken various programmes to modernize the education system in Islamic schools and provide them adequate grants as well.

As per the resolution, the state government under Dr Zakir Husain Madrasa modernization programme will provide funds to set up libraries, develop infrastructure, and pay salaries to the teachers of madrasas. The eligible madrasas will be able to avail of the benefits of the state government’s grants and schemes.

“While seeking the state government funds, the madrasas need to be registered with the Wakf Board. The students studying in these madrasas will have to take admission in government schools. Apart from religious teaching, the madrasas will also need to engage the teachers to teach science and math,” said the government resolution.

These teachers will be hired on a contract basis and their salary will be paid by the state government,” the GR said. “In one building, only one madrasa will be allowed to run,” it added. There are 121 registered madrasas in the state. The BJP had earlier demanded their shutting down, but it changed its policy and decided to extend all possible help to modernize the religious teaching centres.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was also in favour of giving 5% reservation to Muslims, though the BJP is against it. Sources said Ajit wants to continue with his secular and progressive agenda for his party followers including Muslims in large numbers. Earlier, Deepak Kesarkar, state minister for education, told the Assembly that there are 621 schools with madrasas across Maharashtra which are unauthorised and do not have the permissions from government.

‘Teachers to be hired’

These teachers will be hired on a contract basis and their salary will be paid by the state government, the GR said. There are 121 registered madrasas in the state. The BJP had earlier demanded their shutting down, but it changed its policy and decided to extend help to modernise religious teaching centres.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Maharashtra government has decided to modernize madrasas in the state by allocating Rs 10 lakh to each madrasa and introducing science and math as mandatory subjects. The government on Tuesday issued a resolution saying as per PM Modi, the modernization of madrasas was an important task. As a part of it, the state minority department has undertaken various programmes to modernize the education system in Islamic schools and provide them adequate grants as well. As per the resolution, the state government under Dr Zakir Husain Madrasa modernization programme will provide funds to set up libraries, develop infrastructure, and pay salaries to the teachers of madrasas. The eligible madrasas will be able to avail of the benefits of the state government’s grants and schemes. “While seeking the state government funds, the madrasas need to be registered with the Wakf Board. The students studying in these madrasas will have to take admission in government schools. Apart from religious teaching, the madrasas will also need to engage the teachers to teach science and math,” said the government resolution.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These teachers will be hired on a contract basis and their salary will be paid by the state government,” the GR said. “In one building, only one madrasa will be allowed to run,” it added. There are 121 registered madrasas in the state. The BJP had earlier demanded their shutting down, but it changed its policy and decided to extend all possible help to modernize the religious teaching centres. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was also in favour of giving 5% reservation to Muslims, though the BJP is against it. Sources said Ajit wants to continue with his secular and progressive agenda for his party followers including Muslims in large numbers. Earlier, Deepak Kesarkar, state minister for education, told the Assembly that there are 621 schools with madrasas across Maharashtra which are unauthorised and do not have the permissions from government. ‘Teachers to be hired’ These teachers will be hired on a contract basis and their salary will be paid by the state government, the GR said. There are 121 registered madrasas in the state. The BJP had earlier demanded their shutting down, but it changed its policy and decided to extend help to modernise religious teaching centres. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp