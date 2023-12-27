MPhil not a recognised degree: UGC to universities 

Home Nation

The UGC also warned students against taking admission in MPhil programmes offered by Universities. 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) warned universities on Wednesday against offering MPhil courses, saying it is not a recognised degree and cautioned students against taking admission in such programmes.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme.

In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree.

"The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer any MPhil programme," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

The commission has asked the universities to take immediate steps to stop admissions to any such MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year.

"Students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil programme," Joshi said.

