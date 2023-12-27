Navy commissions stealth destroyer INS Imphal 

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: INS Imphal, a Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. It is the third of four indigenous ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, being designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister described INS Imphal as a shining example of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and a reflection of the commitment of Indian Navy, MDL & all other stakeholders towards national security. “INS Imphal is a symbol of India’s growing maritime power and it will strengthen it further. It will bolster our principle of ‘Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya’ (One Who Controls the Sea is All Powerful) in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

The ship measures 163m in length, 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is amongst the most potent warships built in India. It is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas & Gas configuration, and is capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots.

The ship has a total complement of about 315 personnel, and is commanded by Captain KK Choudhury, a Gunnery and Missiles specialist. It will augment the Navy’s mobility, reach and flexibility in safeguarding the nation’s maritime security and interests.

As reported earlier by this newspaper the contract for the construction of four ships under Project-15B was signed in January 2011 at a project cost of about ₹29,643.74 crore. The final cost of the project is Rs 35,000 crore. The four ships are christened after major cities from all four corners of the country Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal, and Surat. The remaining ships would be commissioned one per year from 2022 to 2024.

Prior to the commissioning of INS Imphal, two destroyers of the same class INS Visakhapatnam and INS Mormugao were commissioned into the Navy in 2021 & 2022 respectively. INS Imphal has the unique distinction of being the first warship to be named after a city in the North-east.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: INS Imphal, a Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. It is the third of four indigenous ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, being designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai. Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister described INS Imphal as a shining example of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and a reflection of the commitment of Indian Navy, MDL & all other stakeholders towards national security. “INS Imphal is a symbol of India’s growing maritime power and it will strengthen it further. It will bolster our principle of ‘Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya’ (One Who Controls the Sea is All Powerful) in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said. The ship measures 163m in length, 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is amongst the most potent warships built in India. It is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas & Gas configuration, and is capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ship has a total complement of about 315 personnel, and is commanded by Captain KK Choudhury, a Gunnery and Missiles specialist. It will augment the Navy’s mobility, reach and flexibility in safeguarding the nation’s maritime security and interests. As reported earlier by this newspaper the contract for the construction of four ships under Project-15B was signed in January 2011 at a project cost of about ₹29,643.74 crore. The final cost of the project is Rs 35,000 crore. The four ships are christened after major cities from all four corners of the country Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal, and Surat. The remaining ships would be commissioned one per year from 2022 to 2024. Prior to the commissioning of INS Imphal, two destroyers of the same class INS Visakhapatnam and INS Mormugao were commissioned into the Navy in 2021 & 2022 respectively. INS Imphal has the unique distinction of being the first warship to be named after a city in the North-east. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp